‘Game of Thrones’: Did a Jonas Brothers Video Spoil Sansa’s Ending?

Game of Thrones is currently in its final season, and some people think a Jonas Brothers music video could have spoiled Sansa Stark’s ending.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa in the epic fantasy series, is engaged to Joe Jonas, and appeared in the band’s video for “Sucker,” which saw all the brothers and their respective significant others partying it up in a castle.

According to Barstool Sports, fans noticed something interesting about the video that gave them the impression a clue to the show’s finale had been dropped.

The site shared a tweet from a Twitter user named @taylor_teaster, who said, “In the “Sucker” music video the only person who sits on a throne is Sophie Turner so maybe that was on purpose.”

“Who knows [probably] not but wouldn’t it be wild if she was telling some huge plot line in a JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO,” she added.

It is a fascinating idea, Sansa being the one to end up on the Iron Throne, but it is arguably unlikely. There certainly a number of other people whose stakes for claiming are closer than hers, but at the same time has also never seemed to be interested in it.

Another path this idea can lead us down to is the notion that maybe the show will end with someone specific sitting on the throne, and then a handful of others still wanting it.

The implication being that even through all the war, blood, lies and betrayal, nothing ever really changes because there is always someone else vying for the throne. This, of course, is merely speculation.

SANSA STARK IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE GAME OF THRONES AND THIS HERE IS PROOF pic.twitter.com/hLI55SIpKs — ‏ً (@jeynepooIes) April 21, 2019

Turner also recently opened up about how criticisms she has faced throughout the years while starring in Game of Thrones eventually led to severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

“I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.’ I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious,” she said in an interview with Dr. Phil on his Phil in the Blanks podcast.

this right here. she’s so open about her depression/recovery and how her relationship w/ @joejonas has helped her… i’m so glad she’s doing well and working so hard for her mental health and wellness. i love you @SophieT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/htAsLeaQLB — ellen (@dansaryas) April 16, 2019



Turner has since made great improvements in her mental health, and has fans cheering for Sansa to come out on top at the end of Game of Thrones, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).