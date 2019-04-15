‘Game of Thrones’: Cersei Sex Scene Makes Fans’ Skin Crawl

Game of Thrones fans were left with an uncomfortable feeling on Sunday after Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister consummated their promised relationship.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 1 lie ahead!

Euron Greyjoy made his triumphant return to King’s Landing in the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere with an army in tow. The leader of the Ironborn pretended that he was leaving Westeros for good last season, though Cersei told Jaime — and by extension, the audience — that he was actually going to pick up the Golden Company for her.

The sailor did not do it for free, however. Euron had a single goal in mind for his visit with Cersei, and it left fans feeling creeped out. It began on the ship, where he made intense eye contact with Yara while explaining his plan to sleep with the queen.

Later, in the throne room, Euron made the strong case that Cersei should sleep with him as a reward for his services. He spoke brazenly in front of both Qyburn and the Mountain, and at first Cersei had a lot of resolve.

“If you want a whore, buy one,” she said. “If you want a queen, earn her.”

Still, she capitulated not long after, allowing Euron to follow her back to her chambers. Thankfully, the show cut straight to a later scene rather than portraying the sex as HBO often does. Even though it was not particularly graphic, fans were grossed out by the whole interaction.

“What teeny, tiny, little respect I had for Cersei, just went out the window like Tommen,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the Season 6 death of Cersei’s son and then King.

“now that Euron f–, Cersei gone try to say that’s his kid,” another wrote, suggesting that the Cersei’s alleged pregnancy may prove to be the source of drama at a later point in the season.

Of course, all of this is pretty standard for Game of Thrones, which has thrived on sadistic, creepy villains for the entirety of its run. In many ways, Euron is the last and most sinister of characters that have defined the show, including Joffrey and Ramsay in years past.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.