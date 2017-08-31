How the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale Hinted at Cersei’s Death

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Cersei Lannister has long been one of the biggest villains in Game of Thrones, but she’s somehow made it to the final season of the series. Ruling out of fear has gotten her to where she is now but her end is certainly coming.

In fact, the Season 7 finale seemed to hint at exactly how Cersei will meet her end.

When Jon, Dany and The Hound presented their case to Cersei in the Dragon Pit, they released a wight from a box to prove that the threat was real. The creature immediately ran toward Cersei, gnashing its teeth. This is where things got interesting.

The Hound eventually stopped the wight from attacking Cersei, but not until it was within a couple of feet of her. Did you notice what everyone did in that moment?

That’s right, they did nothing. Not a single person sworn to serve Cersei moved to save her. Both Jaime — the man she loves — and The Mountain — her personal bodyguard — were within arms reach of the queen, but they didn’t attempt to save her when her life was hanging in the balance.

When you rule with fear, you run the risk of those who serve you wondering what life would be like without you. If the wight hadn’t been stopped, Jaime Lannister could have just sat there and watched as Cersei was attacked. He wouldn’t have had to leave her, he just had to watch her die. This scene seemed to hint at the fact that no one who Cersei thinks cares for her actually does.

The White Walkers are going to attack. When they do, who will be willing to stand in front of Cersei and take the spear? Jaime certainly doesn’t seem like a viable candidate. Euron, The Mountain, and Qyburn are all hired hands. They just serve Cersei because they see it as the smartest, and most profitable option. As soon as her upper hand goes away, who will be loyal to her?

If the Night King makes it King’s Landing, don’t expect Cersei to survive for very long. There’s not really anyone alive who wants her around, they’re just too afraid to say it.