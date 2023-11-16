'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 3 Fate Revealed at FX





Welcome to Wrexham is not going anywhere. This week, FX (per Deadline) announced that the soccer docuseries that stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is returning for the third season and is set to premiere in Spring 2024. The second season ended on Tuesday, and the entire season can be streamed on Hulu, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

"The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham," Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago."

UP. THE. TOWN! FX's Welcome to Wrexham will return for season 3. Stream on @hulu. #WrexhamFX pic.twitter.com/hm0lHKysFZ — Welcome to Wrexham (@WrexhamFX) November 14, 2023

Welcome to Wrexham takes a look at Wrexham A.F.C., a soccer team based in Wrexham, Wales. Reynolds and McElhenney became the owners of the club in November 2020 and has seen significant growth. For the 2022-23 season, Wrexham finished first in the National League and will play in EFL League Two next year. The league is based in England and features 24 clubs.

Before the second season premiered, Reynolds spoke to Variety about deciding whose stories to tell in the series. "They were bursting from the ground and falling from the trees everywhere you looked," he said. "We didn't have enough time to cover all of them. That's always the wonderful thing about doing a docuseries, is that your job is just to listen. You can either jam something into your pre-existing vision or you can listen and allow it to become what it's meant to become. Thankfully we did the latter. Ultimately, we got very lucky because even if you're not rooting for Rob or Ryan, it's pretty hard not to root for this town."

In the same interview, McElhenney talked about the tough moments featured in the first season, including a coaching change and not re-signing players. "You realize this is not a game, this is not a television show, these are people's lives," he said. "We do not take any of that lightly, and we were on camera making those decisions. But it was a conscious choice to not put that into the documentary, because it didn't seem fair to the people who were going through the real difficult thing in that situation to focus it on us, as if our agony was more important than theirs. It certainly was not."