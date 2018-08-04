FX Puts Prince Charles and Princess Diana ‘Feud’ Season on Hold

FX is putting the second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series Feud on hold — at least for now.

The season, which would be a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2017 Feud: Bette and Joan, was originally set to focus on the polemic relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not moving forward at the moment,” FX boss John Landgraf told Entertainment Weekly during the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour Friday.

Though the season is technically still in development, with an order for a 10-episode second installment still in place, Landgraf said the material is not where the network wants it just yet.

He also clarified that scraping the project has nothing to do with Netflix’s The Crown, which is also set to tackle the relationship in upcoming seasons.

“It’s not because of The Crown,” Landgraf told the outlet. “I think there was a very different approach. I happen to really like The Crown. But it’s told from the point of view of the royal family. This is told from the point of view of somebody coming into that family a’ la Meghan Markle. Ultimately we couldn’t get the material to the place we wanted.”

The news comes as Feud executive producer Ryan Murphy shifts focus to making shows for Netflix, where he landed a $300 million production deal earlier this year.

When asked if the scraped season meant Feud was done after one season, Landgraf left the answer to that question to Murphy himself.

“I’d say if you asked Ryan he would still say its an active series and he’s still intending to do further cycles,” Landgraf said. “But he hasn’t told me ‘this is the cycle I’m doing and this is when I’m doing it.’”

The first installment, titled Feud: Bette and Joan, starred Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as respective fellow Oscar winners Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in the story of their legendary rivalry while collaborating on the 1962 thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and well after the cameras stopped rolling.

The eight-episode series explored how the two women endured ageism, sexism and misogyny while struggling to hang on to success and fame in the twilight of their careers.

The series also starred Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman and Alison Wright. Guest stars include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kiernan Shipka and Murphy’s American Horror Story veterans Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson.

Murphy created the series with Jaffe Cohen & Michael Zam.