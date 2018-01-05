FX Internal Investigation: ‘No Findings’ of Louis CK Sexual Misconduct

A FX internal investigation into comedian Louis C.K. has revealed no evidence of sexual harassment during his time with the network.

“We didn’t find any issues or complaints of any kind during the eight years we worked together,” FX CEO John Langdraf said Friday at the TCAs, Deadline reports.

Following sexual misconduct allegations made against C.K., FX, the network which the comedian had the longest relationship with, released a statement claiming that they would open an internal investigation into “any allegations of misconduct within our workplace.”

The network had aired the 50-year-old’s sitcom Louie, which ran for five seasons and earned two Golden Globe nominations and three Emmys.

The network also aired Better Things and Baskets, which are both executive produced by C.K. Following the allegations, however, FX had cut all ties with the comedian and has chosen to stick with the decision, stating that Pamela Adlon will become Better Things‘ sole writer.

“This is Pamela’s show. These are her stories, her life. Louis was her co-writer, and she’s going to have to write [the episodes] all herself or find another co-writer. She’s the font, the creative engine of that show. He won’t be involved further in any FX shows including Better Things. I have every confidence in Pamela.”

In November, five women came forward in a New York Times expose to accuse C.K. of sexual misconduct.

The accusations, which range as far as the late 1990s to 2005, came primarily from female comedians and each involved elements of masturbation by C.K. Just days after the report was published, C.K. released a statement confirming the allegations against him.