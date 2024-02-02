Fan-Favorite FX Series Paused as Star Pursues Other Projects

Fan-favorite FX series Dave has been paused, as the show's star — Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky — is looking to pursue other projects. Dave is an acclaimed comedy series in which Burd portrays a fictionalized version of himself. The show is based on his real-life career as an aspiring rapper who eventually makes it to the big time but has to figure out how to efficiently balance his celebrity and personal lives.

"After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of 'Dave' right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures," FX said in a statement, as shared by Variety. "That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP."

"Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true. But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well," Burd added in a separate statement. "For the past 5 years, I've poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership."

Burd co-created Dave with producer/director/writer Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld). The show debuted in 2020 and has three seasons, to date. In addition to Burd, Dave also stars Taylor Misiak, GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Other stars to make recurring appearances include Gina Hecht, David Paymer, Carlease Burke, Benny Blanco, T.K. Carter, Chloe Bennet, Inga Cadranel, and Rachel McAdams.

Notably, Dave has not only garnered a dedicated audience and critical praise, but it also spawned the newest Lil Dicky album, titled Penith. The album serves as a soundtrack for the show, as its creation has been a big part of the series' narrative. "I realized this year, as I took a step back and looked at all the different music that's made it into the first three seasons of the show, there's enough here, a great body of work and a project that I can put out as a soundtrack," Burd previously told Variety about the new album.

"I think this is such a better representation of Lil Dicky the musical artist than, honestly, my first album even was," he continued. "People are always like, 'when can I get that song?' I think this will be a cool thing for fans who have watched the show. And for people who have never even seen the show, I think they'll enjoy listening to this as like a body of music."