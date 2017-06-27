Candace Cameron Bure Announces ‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Candace Cameron Bure’s latest Instagram post will have you saying, “Oh, Mylanta!” The Fuller House star took to social media on June 26th to announce the premiere date for season three of the hit Netflix series — and we’re not going to lie, it’s making us tear up a bit.

“Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old — but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #Throwback #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1,” Bure captioned an old cast photo from the early days of Full House.

Per the actress’ post, it looks as though only the first part of the season will be available, with the second nine episodes available at a later date. Netflix ordered 18 episodes of the series this season, versus the previous 13 episodes from the first two seasons.

