'Fuller House' Addresses Why Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky Is Gone

✖

Following the "Varsity Blues" scandal involving Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman, along with several other parents, Fuller House finally addressed why Loughlin's character Aunt Becky has been missing. The announcement comes right after Loughlin plead guilty to one county of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud after previously pleading not guilty. Now, fans of the Full House reboot finally got the answer they've been searching fore.

When Netflix released the last batch of episodes to the show's final season on Tuesday, viewers found out that Aunt Becky isn't even in the Bay Area. During the episode titled "Be Yourself, Free Yourself," Uncle Jesse [John Stamos] is seen trying to figure out who bit his daughter Pamela. "You don't think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?" D.J. [Candace Cameron Bure] asked. Uncle Jesse replied with, "Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother. I don't want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this."

Loughlin's characters exit on the family-friendly show parallels how her character, Abigail's exit on When Calls the Heart. "It's been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back East," one character said on the Hallmark show. "True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her." Although the last few Fuller House episodes aired recently, the cast filmed their last episode in November and took to social media to share sweet photos of their goodbye. Full House originally ran from 1987 to 1995 and centered around Bob Saget's character, Danny Tanner, and his family. While some of the original cast members made frequent appearances, others hopped on for regular parts, but fans were upset that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never came back for a quick hello.

In March 2019, the 55-year-old was charged in a college admission scandal. She and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to bribe their two daughters way into the University of Southern California. Their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose would pose as crew team recruits. After pleading not guilty in court shortly after news broke, she and her husband have pleaded guilty. The guilty pleas make the couple the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case. The designer entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.