'Friends' Reunion Pulls in Emmy Noms — Will the Cast Reunite Again at the Ceremony?

HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion earned an Emmy nomination. The highly anticipated reunion is competing against other variety specials including Hamilton, Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne's American Utopia, 8:46 - Dave Chappelle, and A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a photo of the beloved actors on the set of their famous show as she noted how "incredibly grateful" they all are for the honor, however, it's hard to not question whether the cast will get together for another reunion again if they were to win the award.

"The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement," she captioned the photo. Several of her followers flooded the comment section to congratulate the cast and crew for the nomination. It's also worth noting that LeBlanc's show Man With A Plan was also nominated as well. While Cox feels honored to have been nominated alongside her castmates, she did recently open up about how she's the only one who wasn't nominated for an Emmy as an individual actress while being on the series.

Unlike all of the Friends stars including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, Cox was the only one at the time not nominated for an Emmy like her co-stars. During an interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, the actress sat alongside Aniston and Kudrow and opened up about how she felt. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' it hurt," she confessed according to The Blast. Aniston, who played the beloved role of Rachel Green won an Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy" and Kudrow, who played the hilarious role of Phoebe Buffay won an Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy."

While she wasn't recognized for her role as Monica Geller, she was honored for her role as Jules Cobb on Cougar Town after she earned a nomination. "The only thing that made me feel good — because they've all won and they've all gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year — a Golden Globe. And I won't say, 'Oh, who cares?' But it meant everything to me," she explained. She then added that the nomination made her feel as if she was respected among her peers.