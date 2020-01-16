‘Friends’ Reunion in Jeopardy Due to Alleged Financial Dispute

Maybe the stars of Friends won’t be there for us after all. A new report by Deadline has shared some grim news about the potential reunion special slated for HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max. The outlet has learned that negotiations have reportedly hit a “standstill.”

The issue lies in the financial discussions among the producers and cast as the differences in what is being and offered versus what is being demanded are far off.

“There is interest all around and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it,” HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly said while discussing the show at the Television Critics Association winter press tour tour. “Today it’s just maybe.”

A few days before Christmas, the platform’s chief executive, Bob Greenblatt, shared news that a reunion was among one of his top priorities for the upcoming service, which now controls the rights of the hit sitcom after its deal with Netflix expired on New Year’s Day.

“And all I will say is, ‘We’re talking about it,’” Greenblatt stated. “We’ve been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody’s really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We’re starting it as a special. It’s possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We’re far from that.”

It seems as though they remain pretty far off despite the seemingly small step forward.

The idea of a reunion linked with HBO Max first popped up back in Novemeber after The Hollywood Reporter discovered that the platform had engaged in talks with the shows producers about the possibility. In it, the report added that all of the show’s main stars would be interested in getting the band back together, along with the creators.

Rumors of the gang getting back together have been going on for years, have only ramped up over the last year or so as the show has seen a revival due to its run on Netflix. Many of the cast members have fielded questions about the idea of coming back for one last hurrah, and most have voiced concerns over the idea, mainly due to the show already having an appropriate ending.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” Cox previously told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has gone on the record to say that “anything is possible” when it comes to a reunion.