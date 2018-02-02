Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ Reunion: ‘Anything is a Possibility’

After years of saying it’d never happen, Jennifer Aniston is finally on board for a Friends reunion.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Rachel Green on the fan-favorite sitcom, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed the possibility of getting back together with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for a reunion.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” Aniston told host Ellen DeGeneres, who was celebrating her 60th birthday with a two-hour special of her talk show. “”Anything! Right?”

She continued on, bringing another A-lister into the conversation, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, George Clooney got married,” Aniston joked of the 56-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014. “That’s like an, ‘Anything can happen.’”

The cast of Friends is regularly asked about the possibilities of a reunion, especially as networks have been turning to reboots and revivals of classic television shows with attempts to attract viewers.

Friends fans freaked out in December 2017 after a fake movie trailer made its way through the internet. The creator of the video made the trailer look believable by editing together recent footage of the original cast members in other shows and films.

“It’s just, like, sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it’s called Friends movie trailer,” Kudrow told Conan O’Brien recently.

According to E! News, O’Brien pointed out the viral nature of the fake trailer and Kudrow said “something should be done” about capitalizing on the interest.

“I don’t know what. I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything, but I don’t know how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that’s just sad,” Kudrow said. “That’s not fun!”

Schwimmer was on Megyn Kelly Today and told the host a reunion was not in the cards.

“I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with…like, walkers,” he told the Megyn Kelly. “I doubt it. Thank you for asking, and moving on.”

Reboots have become prominent features on network television. Will & Grace came back to life and was successful. Gilmore Girls returned on Netflix. Fox brought back 24, The X-Files and Prison Break. Roseanne is returning to ABC this March. CBS has a Murphy Brown revival series on its schedule for next season. Revivals are here to stay, for now. Just maybe not for Friends.

“There will never be a Friends reunion movie,” co-creator Marta Kauffman said at a 2016 TCA panel. “Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you have a family, there’s no need anymore,” she told E! News.

Photo: Warner Bros. Home Video