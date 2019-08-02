‘Friends’ Pop-Up Being Staged in NYC, Central Perk and All

Friends fans in or traveling to New York City will have something look forward to this fall, with a pop-up inspired by the hit show set to debut in Soho.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that the pop-up will include set recreations of series mainstays including Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment and the coffee shop Central Perk. The experience will also feature “tons of photo opportunities and the chance to learn how to be as type A as Monica when it comes to cleaning.”

The pop-up will be put on by Warner Bros. and Superfly for the shows’ 25th anniversary and will run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 6, and tickets went on sale on Aug. 2 for $29.50 on friends25popup.com. Unfortunately, they’ve already sold out, though the site notes that “like Janice you never know when we’ll be back” and encouraged fans to sign up for updates.

Though tickets got snapped up in a flash, the site promises that limited-edition merchandise is coming soon, as are giveaways.

“It’s been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages,” Warner Bros. consumer products’ senior vp, global themed entertainment, Peter van Roden, said in a statement. “As we celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments.”

“We’re excited to celebrate 25 years of fandom with the show’s biggest immersive experience to date,” added Superfly co-founder Jonathan Mayers. “The Friends New York City pop-up captures the series most memorable moments with the characters, memorabilia, set re-creations and exclusive merchandise.”

A layout for the space shared by THR shows that attendees will move through space celebrating each of the six main characters on Friends, with Ross’ section the stairwell where he, Chandler and Rachel tried to move a sofa, Phoebe’s space marked with a guitar and Monica’s with the infamous turkey. There’s also an are inspired by the fountain that appears in the show’s opening credits.

A Friends pop-up previously appeared in New York five years ago to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, with lines stretching as far as three blocks long.

Photo Credit: NBC