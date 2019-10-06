‘Friends’ Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc Reunite for ‘Rare Night’ Snapshot

What’s that? A Friends reunion? O.K., maybe not quite, but some of the cast did get together over the weekend. Courteney Cox shared a photo on her Instagram that got all of the Friends’ fan base in their feels. In the photo, Cox, who starred as Monica, was standing in between Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, and Matt LeBlanc, the one behind the character of Joey. The snapshot was a welcomed sight in what is the show’s 25th anniversary.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox wrote in the caption.

Debuting in 1994 and running up until 2004, the hit NBC sitcom has seen its rise in popularity continue thanks to its success on streaming services like Netflix. The show currently is being relived in the form of a pop-up museum and shop in New York City.

It’s also capitalizing on its fandom by showing select episodes on the big screens. There was a special three-night showing across the country at participating movie theatres. The event brought in a whopping $2.9 million. There were 1,600 theatres involved in the second highest-grossing movie release.

As for an actual reunion show, there have always been rumors floating around about the possibility.

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston explained how she misses being with the cast every day

“I miss a lot about that time,” she said. “Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic.”

Most of the cast has stuck together in feeling the show is good where it left off.

LeBlanc feels slightly less inclined to get the band together. Talking to The Daily Mail Online, he feels there was a strong closing and the show was meant to focus on a “finite period in a person’s life” so revisiting that would be unnecessary.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, told Variety he’s had a nightmare where no one cares about Friends and they do a reunion that people don’t watch. While that seems unlikely, it doesn’t sound like Perry was all that interested in firing the series up again.

“We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it,” Perry stated. “So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

