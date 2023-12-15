Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Official

Months after his death, Matthew Perry's official cause of death has been annoucned. According to the autopsy report released on Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner, the late Friends actor died from the acute effects of ketamine, as reported by ABC News. The autopsy report listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as factors that contributed to his death but were not related to the immediate cause.

On Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet noted that more in-depth tests would be done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police did not suspect foul play.

Following the tragic reports, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that first responders arrived at the house at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Saturday "An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival," an LAFD spokesperson told the outlet. "The patient was found by a bystander who had repositioned the victim where the head was out of water" in a freestanding hot tub. "Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased."

Perry was most well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member ion all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002 Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series. He also appeared in a number of other TV shows — such as Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and a remake of the Odd Couple — as well as beloved comedy films like Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."