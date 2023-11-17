'Gilmore Girls' Star Lauren Graham Remembers Friend Matthew Perry in New Interview

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham recently opened up while remembering her last friend Matthew Perry. In a new interview with CBS Mornings, Graham reflected on her friendship with Perry, saying, "No one made me laugh as hard. I mean, just tears streaming. There was just such joy in being around him and being his friend."

Graham and Perry had an off-screen connection but also appeared on-screen in a number of TV shows, such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple, and Go On. She shared that following the release of his 2022 memoir — Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — Perry was very happy with life. "And I'll say too, that this last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote and of how many people it touched," she said, "and it was a success that gave him a level of happiness that I hadn't seen in him for a really long time. So that's a nice memory." She later added, "It's just a really tragic loss and he leaves his beautiful work behind and that's something to be thankful for. And again, the book really meant something to him. So it was a really happy year for him."

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member in all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002, Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."