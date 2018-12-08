‘Fresh off the Boat’ Star Constance Wu Requests Co-Star Randall Park as Oscars Host Replacement

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu has the perfect suggestion to replace Kevin Hart as the host of the 2019 Oscars: her Fresh Off The Boat co-star, Randall Park.

“Randall Park should host the Oscars. He is so effortlessly funny, charming, likeable and everyone in LA loves him, and has like zero controversy [because] he’s such a good dude. Also he is handsome,” Wu wrote, adding the hashtag “#OscarHost.”

Park, who stars in the upcoming Aquaman as Dr. Stephen Shin, has not responded yet. However, many of Wu’s fans agree.

“I agree. He became my favorite tv dad because of [Fresh Off The Boat] which makes him current and relevant. I also googled ‘Asian Oscars Hosts’ & there were none so let’s make it happen,” one fan wrote of a potential historical moment.

“Hopefully the motion picture academy sees your tweet,” added another.

“Dude! Both of you host the Oscars,” one fan with a brilliant idea added.

Wu and Park would fit perfectly with the Academy Awards, since their show airs on ABC and they both starred in blockbusters this year. Crazy Rich Asians grossed $237.9 million worldwide, making it the sixth-highest grossing romantic comedy of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Park also appeared in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and stars in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman, which opens on Dec. 21. Park’s other recent movies include Dismissed, The Disaster Artist, The House and Office Christmas Party.

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have to go back to the drawing board after Hart stepped down as host on Thursday, two days after he was hired for the job. Hart’s history of making homophobic jokes on Twitter resurfaced and the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star initially refused to apologize.

However, after a defiant Instagram video that was widely criticized, Hart resigned.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart wrote in one tweet.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people,” he continued. “I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Since then, even celebrities have come up with their own suggestions for Oscar host. “How about Ellen. Or The rock. Or Ellen and The Rock?” Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

The 91st Academy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 24. Fresh Off The Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC