Fox Renews ‘Lethal Weapon’ as Seann William Scott Replaces Clayne Crawford

Lethal Weapon is being renewed by FOX, but Clayne Crawford will not be back.

The series was on the bubble this week as Fox slashed its primetime lineup. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Crawford had been fired from his starring role as Riggs in order to keep the show alive. The actor spoke out on social media, saying he hadn’t been told about this change.

On Sunday, Fox finally cleared up the confusion. The show was renewed for a third season, while the network announced that they had cast a new partner for Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans). According to a report by The Wrap, Seann William Scott will play a new character, who will fold into the plot as the detective’s new partner.

The news comes from Michael Thorn, the President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” he said. “‘Lethal Weapon’ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed the announcement, adding that the studio “decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon” after reports of disruptive behavior on set.

This will be be Scott’s first regular role on a network series ever. The actor is best known for his starring role in the American Pie franchise. He has a long list of movie credits, including Road Trip, Role Models, The Dukes of Hazzard, The Rundown, Dude Where’s My Car? and Just Before I Go.

Crawford has yet to respond to Fox’s official announcement. He has been active on Twitter and Instagram all week, transparently telling his fans that, despite the reports, he has no official word from Fox or Warner Bros.

Crawford was reportedly fired after at least two incidents on set where he lost his temper. The actor was accused of “creating a hostile work environment.” In the last several days, he has retweeted messages of support from his co-workers to refute this claim.

“I have a multitude of kind words about @ClayneCrawford!” tweeted co-star Hilarie Burton. “That guy greeted me on my very first day and has been a friend ever since. When I couldn’t find childcare while I was working, he had his wife and kids take care of Gus. he shows up early. He knows his lines. He pushes to make every scene its best. I’ve watched him fight on the behalf of other people. And a good leader isn’t afraid to be a bad guy.”

“The pace at which a show like lethal weapon shoots doesn’t always allow for constructive conversations to be warm and fuzzy,” she continued. “But it’s my experience that Mr. Crawford genuinely cares about the well-being of every member of the cast and crew.”

“Clearly he’s upset someone that turned to the media. And in defending him I may also upset that person. But standing up for someone who has been good to me is something I believe is the right thing to do. So yes, I’m a fan of Clayne Crawford,” she added.