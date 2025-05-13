Fox Rebooting Major Medical Show

Fox is making a house call with its new take on the popular U.K. dramedy Doc Martin.

The network announced Friday that it had given a series order to Best Medicine, a “charmingly complicated” one-hour comedy series starring Josh Charles that will premiere during the 2025-26 season.

The series centers on Dr. Martin Best (Charles), “a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child.”

Unfortunately, Martin’s “blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got.”

Martin’s expertise in medical ailments and mysteries is juxtaposed with his desperation “to be left the hell alone,” the network teased. “Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies.”

What the locals in Martin’s new home don’t know is that the doc’s terse demeanor masks “a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone.”

“But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered,” the show description concludes.

“The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with Best Medicine coming to Fox, that eccentricity gets a small-town America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network in a statement. “Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead.”

Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman said, “The entire Propagate team is thrilled to be working with Fox Entertainment on this extraordinary adaptation by Liz Tuccillo of the global hit Doc Martin. Josh Charles is the perfect lead for this brilliantly character-driven comedic procedural. Best Medicine is a world we’ll all want to be part of.”

Best Medicine comes from executive producers Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick) Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin) and Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), and is set to debut in the 2025-2026 season.

The series is based on All3Media International’s successful format Doc Martin, which was produced originally in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.