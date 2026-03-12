‘Quantico’ Star Joins ‘Doc’ Season 3

Fox’s breakout hit Doc has added a Quantico star to its cast.

Variety reports that Blair Underwood will be joining the medical drama for its upcoming third season.

News comes on the heels of the show’s Season 3 renewal, so the drama didn’t waste any time adding to the cast. Underwood will be a series regular for the new season, playing Dr. Grant, who seems to be on a collision course with Molly Parker’s Dr. Amy Larsen. Per his official character description, Dr. Ben Grant is a “world-class trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon with an ego that somehow outpaces even his resume.”

“A once-in-a-generation talent with the swagger to match, he doesn’t just save lives – he owns the OR,” the description continues. “Impossibly magnetic and even more confident, he’s never not been the smartest person in the room… until he meets Dr. Amy Larsen. Almost instantly, their approaches clash, egos collide, and sparks fly like Westside has never seen. Together, their brilliance is unmatched – as long as they can survive each other.”

Along with Parker, Season 2’s cast includes Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman. Scott Wolf is a recurring guest star. Since Season 2 isn’t over yet, it’s unknown who else will be confirmed for Season 3, which got a rare 22-episode order, just like Season 2.

Underwood is best known for his role as Owen Hall, Deputy Director of the FBI, in ABC’s conspiracy thriller Quantico, joining in the second season and staying on through the third and final season. He is also known for his roles as Richard Ford in Three Women, Blane Youngblood in the 2025 romance drama Youngblood, Moses Brown in Dear White People, and Andrew Garner in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Additional credits include Longlegs, Smothered, American Crime Story, Really Love, Bad Hair, When They See Us, and Ironside.

Since Season 3 only just got announced and Season 2 still has a lot of episodes to go, it will be a while until fans get their first taste of Dr. Ben Grant. Fox should be announcing the fall 2026 schedule in the coming months, so fans could expect more Season 3 news very soon. In the meantime, new episodes of Doc air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.