Fox Announces Premiere Date for New Patrick Dempsey Drama

Patrick Dempsey is about to make his network TV return.

Fox announced that his new drama, Memory of a Killer, will premiere on Monday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, Memory of a Killer stars Dempsey as the hitman Angelo Doyle, who is leading a dangerous double life “while hiding an even deadlier personal secret.” The series also stars Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot, and Gina Torres. Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

(Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Paramount+)

It was announced in May that Dempsey would be starring in Memory of a Killer. It marks his first network TV role since Grey’s Anatomy. He starred on the ABC medical drama as Dr. Derek Shepherd for the first 11 seasons before he was unfortunately killed off. Dempsey made a surprise return in Season 17 when Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith was dreaming while in a coma due to COVID. While the actor has since starred in both Devils on Sky Atlantic in Italy and the short-lived Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+, Memory of a Killer will be his network TV return.

“Losing your memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo Ledda, the stakes couldn’t be higher,” reads the official logline. “His hit man job would be perilous enough, but there’s an added pressure. Angelo lives two totally separate lives — fearsome NYC hitman and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father. Having built and maintained a brick wall between his two worlds, Angelo has seamlessly juggled and compartmentalized for years. But now that’s all about to change. Because Alzheimer’s is a foe he can’t outrun, and he knows too well how this ends, as his older brother is already lost to the condition.”

“Angelo is exceptionally resourceful and talented, the best of the best. But he’s about to be tested like never before — and now every minute counts,” the logline continues. “This is only made more difficult when he discovers that his wife’s recent death may not have been an accident. So, when someone comes after his daughter — who is pregnant — it’s clear the wall between his lives has been breached. Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long. Now Angelo must hunt down his mortal enemy while continuing to carry out hits without giving away his diagnosis and still making it home in time to cook dinner for his daughter.”

Memory of a Killer premieres on Monday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.