Current Fox Comedy Series Is Streaming Now on Netflix in Surprise Drop

In a surprising move, one popular FOX comedy has made the jump to Netflix unannounced.

Animal Control, the comedy series starring Joel McHale, surprise dropped its first two seasons on Netflix on December 26. The third season will be added very soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s a shocking move because every FOX series normally lives on Hulu exclusively—currently, only the last five episodes of Season 3 are on Hulu. The fourth season, which premieres tonight, will still stream on Hulu like normal.

Recently, FOX also sold streaming rights to two animated comedies, Krapopolis and Grimsburg, to Netflix. Animal Control is the first live-action series to move to Netflix.

Hulu has been losing a lot of exclusives to Netflix as of late; at the end of October, the animated Hulu original Solar Opposites from the team behind Rick & Morty made a surprise debut on Netflix with all five seasons available.

It’s yet another instance of streaming companies trying their hardest to squeeze out every bit of profit they can, even if it’s selling off their former exclusives to a competitor.

Animal Control has been one of FOX’s most popular comedies since it premiered in early 2023. It follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an overqualified, over-opinionated Animal Control officer who has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. But humans … not so much.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Animal Control are streaming now on Netflix.