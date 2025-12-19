‘Animal Control’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

Animal Control is opening back up for business very soon.

Season 4 of the Fox sitcom will premiere on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET immediately following the Fox NFL doubleheader.

The series was initially set to return on Thursday, Jan. 15. However, the network announced earlier this month that Animal Control, along with new medical drama Best Medicine, would be getting special advance premiere dates following Fox NFL doubleheaders. After the premiere on Dec. 28, Animal Control will have its time period premiere episode on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

ANIMAL CONTROL: L-R: Michael Rowland and Joel McHale in the special advance Season Four premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Sunday, Dec. 28 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX

In the Season 4 premiere, “Bear Cubs and Broncos,” “Tensions erupt when the two rival Animal Control precincts are forced to merge due to budget cuts. Frank and Templeton clash during a bear cub rescue as they fight for control. Meanwhile, Emily and Shred try to hide their romance from the team.” There will be much to look forward to when Animal Control finally premieres its fourth season, and it sounds like the first episode of the season will be one that fans won’t want to miss out on.

Starring Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, and Grace Palmer, Animal Control centers on a group of animal control workers in Seattle whose lives are complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling created the sitcom, which premiered in February. Animal Control’s early Season 4 premiere is welcome news for fans, since Season 3 ended in March, so the wait has been a long one.

ANIMAL CONTROL: Joel McHale in the special advance Season Four premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Sunday, Dec. 28 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX

When Animal Control officially comes back in January following its advance premiere, it will be in some good company on Thursdays. Kicking off the night will be Gordon Ramsey, first with Hell’s Kitchen until the season finale on Jan. 22, then Next Level Chef beginning the following week. Sophomore workplace comedy Going Dutch will round out Thursday nights on Fox after Animal Control, starting Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, also returning in the new year on Fox include Doc, The Masked Singer, Extracted, The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Family Guy, and, for the first time in over 10 years, American Dad! Along with Best Medicine, new shows include Memory of a Killer and the much-anticipated Fear Factor reboot, Fear Factor: House of Fear, hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.