FOX Just Canceled a Promising Show

‘Tis the season for cancelations and renewals, and FOX has decided against renewing freshman drama The Big Leap for a second season. Starring Scandal‘s Scott Foley, The Big Leap told the story of dancers on a reality television show to put on a production of Swan Lake. While It received positive reviews, The Big Leap never quite found an audience, averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.8 million multiplatform viewers.

Foley took to Instagram to share his reaction to the news, thanking everyone that worked on and watched the show for their support. “Thanks to all who watched and believed in [The Big Leap],” he captioned the video. “I love this cast and will miss seeing your faces on a regular basis.” The series also starred Simone Recasner, Jon Rudnitsky, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Kevin Daniels, Ser’Darius Blain, Mallory Jansen, and Anna Grace Barlow

Blain also tweeted out his appreciation for viewers following the cancelation. “BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE; THANK YOU,” Blain wrote. “I had the time of my life with the best humans. Living a life I couldn’t even dream of with GIANTS daily. God is good. Thank you for watching. Want you to know we had a 100% [Rotten Tomatoes] score. Nobody’s ever done that. We made REAL s— and I’m good with it. I wasn’t supposed to be here… Grateful.”

While The Big Leap didn’t find a big audience, it did find a vocal one who made their displeasure with the cancelation abundantly clear. “Absolutely furious that The Big Leap has been canceled. That was some great network television,” tweeted one viewer. “Why am I doomed to fall in love with shows that are just about to be canceled?” wrote another. “So I’m not surprised that The Big Leap was canceled, but I AM sad,” tweeted another viewer. “Good lord, just let me keep a Scott Foley show. HAS NO ONE ELSE SEEN HIM? He is MESMERIZING on screen. Give him back to me.”