Scott Foley Reveals How He Handles Bumping Into Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood Events

Running into an ex can be awkward –– especially if they’re extremely well known like Jennifer Garner. Scandal alum Scott Foley, who was briefly married to the 13 Going on 30 actress in the early 2000s, says he handles run-ins with a level of respect nowadays. Foley shared with Andy Cohen during his appearance on the host’s SiriusXM’s show Andy Cohen Live how he tackles running into his ex at Hollywood events.

“No, you have to say hello. You’re very civil. Um, I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine,” he said. “It’s, uh, wouldn’t be something that we would search out, but, but I’ve seen her a few times, especially when we were living in LA and, uh, Marika has been with me and, you know, everybody says, hi, and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life right?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former couple met on the set of Felicity and later got married in 2000. “She played my girlfriend on Felicity. Yeah. We met on the show, and I, um, uh, we hit it off instantly and, and we’re soon dating,” he said of how the couple quickly got together.

The two eventually divorced, something Garner claimed was an inevitable conclusion. She once opened up about the breakup, telling Allure magazine, “Oh, he’s a great guy. We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I’m aware we did not know what hit us. We didn’t have a shot. He’s a really good guy, and we just imploded.”

Both parties later remarried. Garner famously tied the knot with Ben Affleck and Foley married Marika Dominczyk in 2007. Garner and Affleck were married for 13 years and share three kids together: two daughters, Violet and Seraphina Affleck, and a son, Samuel Affleck. The couple divorced in 2018. Affleck has since rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, making steamy headlines with some shows of heavy PDA recently. Garner allegedly isn’t worried about her ex’s reunited romance. “Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn’t seem to be any ill will across the board,” a source told Entertainment Tonight regarding Bennifer’s famous exes. “They all just want what’s best for each other and their families.”