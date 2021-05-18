Fox Fall TV Schedule for 2021 Revealed

✖

On Monday, FOX officially unveiled its line-up for the 2021-2022 television season. The network's upcoming schedule includes some returning favorites in The Masked Singer and 9-1-1 in addition to a sports-heavy slate. Read on to find out all of the details about Fox's fall schedule.

Monday nights on Fox will see the fan-favorite series 9-1-1 air in the 8 p.m. ET timeslot. (The show's spinoff, 9-1-1: Lonestar, will premiere in midseason.) A new show will air after the intense medical drama, with The Big Leap starring Scott Foley airing at 9 p.m. ET. Tuesdays will also see a familiar show on the schedule, with The Resident airing at 8 p.m. It will be followed by a new series, Our Kind of People, at 9 p.m. ET.

Celebrities will continue to showcase their vocal chops on The Masked Singer, which will air during its same timeslot, 8 p.m. ET, on Wednesday nights. The show will serve as a lead-in for a new series, Alter Ego, which will feature singers crafting their own dream "alter egos" to share their talents. Alter Ego will air at 9 p.m. ET. Aside from Sunday nights, the rest of Fox's fall lineup features a heavy offering of sports content. On Thursdays starting on Oct. 7, Thursday Night Football will air at 8 p.m. ET, while WWE's Friday Night Smackdown will air on the following night starting at 7 p.m. ET. The sporty content continues on Saturday nights with Fox Sports Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Sunday nights on Fox will feature all of the network's animated content. The night will start off at 7 p.m. ET with NFL on Fox and then The OT/Fox Encores at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox's comedy block starts at 8 p.m. ET with The Simpsons and will be followed by The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy in that order. These updates about Fox's fall line-up likely served as great news for fans of the respective shows. In particular, fans will be glad to see that The Masked Singer will return for its sixth season and will feature the return of the judges' panel, which includes Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger. Although, the network did not share whether there were any plans for the show's spinoff, The Masked Dancer, which aired its first season earlier this year.