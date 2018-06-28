Fox Announces Fall Premiere Schedule Including ‘Last Man Standing,’ ‘9-1-1’

The countdown begins! Fox announced premiere dates for all of its fall lineup, including the premieres of revived Last Man Standing, and the two-night second season premiere of hit 9-1-1.

The network announced Thursday the anticipated return of the Tim Allen-led sitcom will premiere, this time on Fox, on Friday, Sept. 28. 9-1-1 will first debut following NFL on Fox Doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 23 before moving to its regular timeslot Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Th schedule, first released by Entertainment Weekly, also reveals the return of medical drama The Resident, as well as the premieres of some new shows, announced after the network’s bloodbath cancellation of a majority of its primetime lineup in May.

Take a look at the network’s premiere schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. ET (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) REL (Special Preview)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) 9-1-1

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. The Resident

9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Timeslot Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Gifted

9 p.m. Lethal Weapon

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Empire

9 p.m. Star

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. The Cool Kids (Series Premiere)

9 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen

Sunday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Season 30 Premiere)

8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

9 p.m. Family Guy

9:30 p.m. REL (Timeslot Premiere)

The premiere of Last Man Standing marks the first episode since the series was canceled by ABC at the end of its fifth season.

The revival was first officially announced in May, with Allen providing a statement about how excited he was for the show to return.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled,” Allen said. “Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!”

For 9-1-1, the season two premiere will mark the first installment without former series regular Connie Britton, who originally signed a 1-year deal to appear in the series.

“Connie and I are talking about her coming back. Connie had just come off Nashville, and she didn’t want to do another show right away,” executive producer Ryan Murphy said in May of possibly bringing Britton back. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a one year deal,’ so Connie has a one-year deal, and we all knew that going in. But the show has become such a success, successes are good, and Connie and I both realize that, so we’re talking about her coming back in some capacity to season two if we can make her deal work.”

The series added Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman to the cast for season two to fill the void left by Britton. Britton will be next seen starring on the first season of Bravo’s upcoming Dirty John anthology series.