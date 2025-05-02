‘Found’: Karan Oberoi Weighs in on Lena’s Growing Threat, Jamie’s Identity, and the Shocking Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Found proved just how dangerous Sir’s sister can be, and Karan Oberoi spoke to PopCulture.com about his thoughts on the situation, including the cliffhanger.

In Thursday’s episode, “Missing While Independent,” it’s discovered that Lena has been going after M&A clients and attacking them, so the team has to scramble to get everyone protection.

When it was revealed that Danielle Savre’s Heather, a lawyer, was actually Lena, Sir’s sister, the twists never stopped coming. Since then, it’s been discovered she’s seemingly blamed their brother Christian for shooting her, when it was actually self-inflicted. It just proves that she’s getting more dangerous, and now that she’s going after M&A clients, it’s just getting worse. Oberoi, who plays Dhan Rana on the NBC drama, was also surprised at the storyline.

“We think there’s one singular threat. Right? We always thought, okay. Sir, alright. That was our threat. We dealt with him, and he’s locked up. We should be good now,” Oberoi said. “And then this person pops out, and their connection to Trent and how her proximity to M&A was very close. She was there in person with Gabi and everybody else. So it was a very interesting twist. And it rocked M&A’s world because we have this new threat now that we have to worry about. It’s a different sign. So, you don’t know where they’re gonna come from.”

Lena is not the only person that M&A has had to worry about, as Jamie has shaken things up quite a bit since coming back. Dahn has taken the lead in making sure that he is who he says he is and that he is Margaret’s son, wanting her and M&A as safe as can be. There is still a lot that we don’t know about, but viewers have been learning more about Jamie’s kidnapping and what really happened. As for what’s truly surprised Oberoi about the storyline, “It’s been what we don’t know about him.”

“And being a survivor of captivity as well, I think there’s a connection between [Dahn] and Jamie,” Oberoi said. “And he’s trying to uncover all that, but he knows that there’s some sort of trauma there. He doesn’t wanna dig too deep, and he can understand a lot of things despite Jamie’s silence and just the way he moves about in his world. He kinda understands. Dahn has an inkling to that. I’d say an instinctual understanding of what’s been going on with him.”

Considering all that Dahn has gone through himself, Karan Oberoi thinks Jamie’s case is “gonna trigger a lot of things.” He continued, “PTSD, as we know, can pop up anytime. I think Dahn’s been going through it as well, but his main focus has been M&A, the team, the safety, security of them. He’s also concerned for Margaret. This is a big thing for her, and it’s a very big story for her to kinda revisit. So it’s interesting to see how it’s gonna play out.”

Meanwhile, the episode ended on quite the cliffhanger, when Dahn visited Sir in prison and nearly attacked him, telling him that Lena got to Gabi. Oberoi didn’t share too much about what’s in store, but said that “Sir has his resources and his techniques, and M&A has theirs.”

When Sir heard about what happened, he was clearly not happy. Although there’s only so much he can do in prison, M&A will certainly be on hand to make sure Gabi is back safe and sound. That is, unless it’s just a ploy to have Sir turn against his sister. There’s only one way to find out what happens next, and that is to tune into new episodes of Found on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.