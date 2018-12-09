Former MTV Personality Matt Pinfield Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car

Former MTV host Matt Pinfield was hospitalized after getting hit by a car on Monday in Los Angeles. A friend of Pinfield’s later confirmed on Instagram he is recovering from his injuries.

Pinfield’s representative told TMZ on Wednesday that the former music executive was hit by a speeding car and rushed to a hospital. He was treated for a broken leg and suffered lacerations to his head that required stitches. His surgery was successful and he was listed in stable condition.

Sources told TMZ that Pinfield is in “great spirits” and will soon start physical therapy. The outlet also reports the accident was not a hit and run situation.

Pinfield’s friend, Mike Jakubow, shared a photo of Pinfield from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “Guys! Matt’s eating a muffin! He’s gonna be ok,” Jakubow wrote.

Pinfield has also been providing updates on his own Instagram page. He thanked fans for their support with a message on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of TMZ‘s report.

“Thank you to you and all my friends for all your support through this difficult time,” Pinfield wrote. “The good news is I’m so grateful to be alive and I know it will be a long physical recovery that I will meet everyday with a smile. Much love to you all!”

On Friday, Pinfield shared another photo from the hospital, this time with music executive Braden Merrick.

“With my friend Braden Merrick visiting me at the hospital today, ready to fight the good fight back to health,” he wrote.

Pinfield also sent a video to TMZ from his hospital bed, in which he said he is “blessed to be alive” and thanked everyone for their support.

“I’m blessed to be alive. I feel so grateful to be alive today,” Pinfield said.

Pinfield was a frequent host on MTV during the 1990s after getting his start in the music industry as a DJ. Starting in 1995, he hosted MTV’s 120 Minutes, MattRock, Pinfield Suite, Rocks Off, Pinfield Presents, MTV Live and Say What? He also got to show off his love of music history with the TRL segment “Stump Matt.”

Pinfield went on to work as Vice President of A&R at Columbia Records and later hosted shows on VH1 and MTV2. He also played himself in a handful of TV shows, including The Naked Brothers Band and Portlandia. He continues to host radio shows, including Cumulus Media’s classic rock show Flashback.

