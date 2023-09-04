Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries 'SNL' Alum

Jeanie Buss is now a married woman. The 61-year-old controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers tied the knot with former Saturday Night Live star Jay Mohr on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. The wedding ceremony took place in Malibu and included 20 close friends and family members. TMZ Sports says no notable celebrities nor NBA players were in attendance.

Buss and Mohr went public with their relationship in 2021, but TMZ Sports learned that the couple has been quietly dating since 2017. Buss started dating Mohr shortly after she broke up with former Lakers Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson in 2016. Buss and Mohr announced their engagement in December 2022.

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss is a married woman after saying 'I do' to comedian Jay Mohr! https://t.co/1L0QCTj505 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2023

Last week, Buss sent a message to Mohr on his birthday. "You are loved and we are grateful to share our lives with you," Buss wrote in an Instagram post. "Ellie Mae is your best student even though she can't follow the rules 'No barking, no biting, no mooching, no smooching.' She can't resist the smooching!!"

Buss has held multiple positions with the Lakers since her father, Dr. Jerry Buss, bought the Lakers in 1979. In 1999, Jeanie Buss was named executive vice president of business operations and became team governor when her father died in 2013. As an executive and owner, Buss has seen the Lakers win six NBA titles, including the most recent one in 2020. This year, Buss won a Sports Emmy Award for her role as executive producer on the documentary series Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

Earlier this year, Buss spoke to Sportskeeda about the legacy of current Lakers star LeBron James. "The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame," Buss said. "When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it."

Mohr, 53, worked on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1995. He is also known for his roles in the films Jerry Maguire, Small Soldiers, Go, King's Ransom and Air. Mohr was also the inaugural host of the NBC reality TV series Last Comic Standing and earned an Emmy nomination for his work.