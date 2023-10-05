'SNL' Reveals New Cast Member for Season 49

Saturday Night Live is finally coming back, and a new face is joining the cast. The WGA strike is finally done, writers' rooms are reopening, and more talk shows are getting back into the swing of things. SNL is among those back in production, and according to Deadline, the entire cast from Season 48, or at least the end of Season 48, will be returning to Studio 8H. They will be joined by new cast member Chloe Troast.

Troast actually has a connection to the long-running variety series. She's worked closely with Please Don't Destroy, the show's fan-favorite and highly underrated writing trio that consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The three frequently have their own sketch on SNL, often including that episode's host or musical guest, and they make fun of each other, which makes it even better. Troast will appear in their upcoming Peacock film, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, which will premiere on the streamer on Nov. 17.

Reportedly, Chloe Troast nearly landed a spot on the SNL ensemble cast last year. The second time's the charm, though. She co-wrote and starred in the web series The Basics and is set to star opposite Kiernan Shipka in the Max college rom-com Sweethearts. Troast is staying busy because she is also working on the Adult Swim Smalls series Good Service. She has a bit of an advantage joining Season 49 of SNL: Troast is the only new cast member this season, likely to take the place of Cecily Strong, who left in the middle of Season 48.

The season premiere of SNL will see Pete Davidson as host. The former cast member was initially set to host last season, but his episode was canceled due to the WGA strike, which started that week. The Bupkis star will be joined by musical guest Ice Spice. Meanwhile, the following week will see rapper Bad Bunny pulling double duty as both host and musical guest. Season 49 is kicking off in a big way, and the wait is nearly over.

The Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live will air on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It will be entertaining to see how Chloe Troast does with her first episode. But surrounded by seasoned veterans and friends, she will definitely do a great job. All 48 seasons of SNL are streaming on Peacock in the meantime.