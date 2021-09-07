‘Flintstones’ Spinoff Coming to HBO Max, Watch the Trailer

The Flintstones is one of the most iconic family sitcoms of all time, so it’s no surprise the creative minds at Warner Bros. would want to revive them for new projects. While Elizabeth Banks is working on a sequel series for adults entitled Bedrock, HBO Max is about to release a fresh spin on the Flinstones universe for all ages. Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs is a new animated show centered around Pebbles (the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone) and Bamm-Bamm (the son of Barney and Betty Rubble). Per a release, the show arrives on Sept. 30, and HBO Max has unveiled a new trailer in anticipation.

The show is new to U.S. audiences, although though internationally might already be familiar with it. Warner Bros. first unveiled Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs in 2018. In 2020, it started airing on Boomerang in some European markets and on Teletoon in Canada. The show was originally set for the Boomerang streaming service in the U.S., but it seems those plans have changed.

Upon its initial announcement, Broadway World reported on the synopsis. It reads, “Yabba-Dabba-Doo! Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm are back in this quarter-hour animated comedy series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! Warner Bros. Animation takes you beyond Bedrock to The Crags, a vast land that is as dangerous and wild as the dinosaurs that inhabit it.

“Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble are two best friends, growing up in the prehistoric time when dinosaurs and giant beasts still walked the earth. But as exciting as that sounds, they live in peaceful, quiet old Bedrock, a modern domestic civilization similar to our own (but with stone cars that run on leg-power). That’s why whenever they get the chance, Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm and Dino head to the open wilderness, helping new friends, fighting new enemies and learning about life through their endless crazy adventures. Back in Bedrock, Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty still enjoy all the familiar quirks and trappings of life as a modern stone age family not knowing all the trouble (and fun!) their kids are getting themselves into.”

It’s unclear how HBO Max will format the release, but 26 segments (paired into 13 episodes) were confirmed to be produced. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs will return for more episodes beyond Season 1. Warner Bros. had initially canceled production on the show in late 2018, and there have been no signs of life publicly.