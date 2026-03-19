First Looks at ‘Baywatch’ Cast in Iconic Red Swim Outfits Leaks

It’s time to slow-motion run to the beach.

Behind-the-scenes photos have leaked of the cast of the new Baywatch reboot wearing the iconic red swimsuits.

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The new series, coming to Fox during the 2026-2027 season, stars Stephen Amell as Captain Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon from the original series. Shay Mitchell, Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone also star in the reboot, alongside Baywatch OG David Chokachi.

VENICE, CA – MARCH 18: Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Stephen Amell are seen on the set of Baywatch on March 18, 2026 in Venice, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The new photos feature the cast running and jumping along the beach and in the water, of course, sporting the red swimsuits that are synonymous with the Baywatch brand. As of now, a set premiere date has not been revealed for the series, but now that filming has kicked off, and things seem to be going well, it might not be long until Fox announces when Baywatch will be coming back.

It was announced in 2023 that a Baywatch reboot was in the works from Fremantle, with Fox jumping on the project the following year. In September, the network officially ordered the reboot to series for the 2026-2027 season, and Amell was the first one attached in February. After he was announced, Fox was quick to get additional casting underway following an open casting call. Filming began earlier this month, complete with surf, sand, fun, and red swimsuits.

VENICE, CA – MARCH 17: Jessica Belkin is seen on the set of “Baywatch” on March 17, 2026 in Venice, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In Baywatch, Hobie is taken by surprise when the daughter he never knew about comes knocking on his door, sending his world into upheaval as she claims to find her place in the Buchannon family legacy and become a lifeguard. Co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, the Baywatch reboot is executive produced by showrunner Matt Nix, McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz. McG will direct the series premiere.

The original Baywatch ran for 11 seasons, from 1989 to 2001, with notable cast members including David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, Yasmine Bleeth, Kelly Slater, and many more. As for the reboot, it might still be a while until Fox releases anything official pertaining to the series in terms of stills, trailers, and the premiere date, but as filming continues in Venice Beach, there are likely to be many more photos to leak in the coming months.