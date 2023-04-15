'Baywatch' Reboot in the Works

It's time for surf, sand, sun, and steamy lifeguards, as a Baywatch reboot is in the works! Deadline reports that Fremantle, a British multinational television production and distribution company, is developing a reboot of the action-adventure drama and has had discussions with streamers and broadcasters. While there was a 2017 film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and David Hasselhoff, this would be the first televised reboot of the popular series.

Baywatch ran for 11 seasons and nearly 250 episodes from 1989 to 2001. Starring an ensemble cast that includes David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Billy Warlock, and Yasmine Bleeth, the series would become the most-watched television show in the world, with over a billion viewers each week. There was also a spinoff, Baywatch Nights, that only lasted two seasons.

Not much is known about the Baywatch reboot and if any of the original cast will come back for it. With reboots and revivals happening religiously these days, it was only just a matter of time before one of the biggest, and most talked-about shows got the treatment. It would be interesting to see if the tone would change at all and if they would still include the iconic running. While nothing can compare to the original, I'm intrigued to see what they do to spin this classic.

It should be pointed out that this is not the first time that a Baywatch reboot has been discussed. Talks began as early as 2018, and possibly even earlier, and it seems like just five years later, those talks have come to fruition. Since the series is still in development, it's possible it won't even go to series. It seems talks are still early, so it's hard to predict how things will go. This will be one reboot that would definitely be one to watch, so hopefully, there's some good news.

For those hoping to watch Baywatch after all of this reboot talk, it is available to stream on Amazon Freevee, while the film is available to stream on Paramount+. It's hard to predict what platform or streamer the reboot would air on, but it also sounded like talks for that had already started, meaning it shouldn't be long until a company jumps at the chance of having the Baywatch reboot on their hands.