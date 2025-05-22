Fired News Anchor Reveals New Job After Breaking Down on Live TV

Katie Phang is embarking on the next chapter of her career after saying an emotional goodbye to MSNBC in April.

The journalist, whose Miami-filmed show, The Katie Phang Show, was canceled amid the network’s consolidation to New York and Washington D.C., announced Wednesday that she would continue to report the news on a new YouTube channel titled Katie Phang News.

“MeidasTouch, the nation’s top independent pro-democracy media network, is proud to announce that attorney and renowned legal analyst Katie Phang has launched a brand-new YouTube channel in partnership with MeidasTouch,” reads an announcement on Instagram.

Phang’s channel will feature “incisive legal analysis, in-depth interviews, and no-nonsense commentary on the most pressing political and legal issues of the day, all free from corporate media influence,” continued a press release from the network.

Phang’s YouTube page promises to be the “new destination for fearless, fact-based reporting that cuts through the spin and gets to the truth” with its “sharp analysis, in-depth interviews, and must-see commentary on the legal and political stories of our democracy.”

“Whether it’s breaking down major court cases, exposing corruption, or confronting disinformation head-on, Katie brings the clarity, courage, and credibility you’ve come to trust,” the description continued.

Phang’s farewell to MSNBC went viral when she broke down in tears during a segment with Rep. Jasmine Crockett on her penultimate show.

Thanking Crockett for her “continuing support for democracy” and “integrity,” Phang’s kind words inspired the Democratic congresswoman to tear up, sparking an emotional reaction from Phang as well.



“We’ll miss you,” Crockett said as Phang began to cry. “Oh! You’re gonna have me crying at the beginning of a show!” she said at the time. “Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, you haven’t seen the last of me!”