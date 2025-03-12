MSNBC’s Katie Phang Speaks out After Her Show’s Sudden Cancellation

Katie Phang is promising to continue “speak up” and “speak out” after her MSNBC show’s abrupt cancellation.

Phang’s The Katie Phang Show was part of a mass programming shakeup at MSNBC that also saw Joy Reid’s The Reid Out get axed in a move that Phang admitted left her “stunned.” Reacting to the cancellation in a Feb. 24 X post, Phang confirmed that her show, which premiered in 2022, will conclude next month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to first thank everyone for their kindness & support,” Phang began the statement. “I was stunned to hear this morning that The Katie Phang Show is being cancelled.”

The host went on the share that since the show’s launch in 2022, “the goal was to share with my viewers important conversations with brilliant guests whose insight and analysis elevated the discussion, especially with the constant breaking legal news.” She said she was “proud to platform more AAPI voices than any other cable show ever. And I was, and remain, proud to have been one of the only AAPI hosts with her name on a show. Representation matters.”

Phang expressed gratitude for her colleagues, who are “directly impacted by the cancellation of the show. They work tirelessly behind the scenes, with an incredible level of dedication and talent.” She said they “will be at the forefront of my priorities as we work to April, when the last episode of The Katie Phang Show will air.”

“I believe in democracy and in an independent Fourth Estate that fiercely guards its ability to hold power to account. Keeping our focus on doing the right thing will bring us out of one of America’s darkest times,” she added, before quoting civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis and promising to “continue to speak up, to speak out, and to fight the good fight.”

The recent wave of cancellations at MSNBC have impacted shows hosted by Phang, Reid, Ayman Mohyeldi, and Alex Wagner, stripping MSNBC of some of its diverse voices, leading to strong backlash. Reacting to the cancellation of Phang and Wagner’s shows, the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) said it “is deeply concerned,” as “this decision represents a step backward in an industry that still struggles with equitable representation.”

“Diversity in journalism is more than just about representation. It is fundamental to accuracy and fairness. When newsroom leadership and on-air talent reflect the country’s demographics, coverage is more nuanced, more informed, and ultimately more trustworthy,” the statement continued. “As the fastest growing demographic in the nation, and at a time when AAPI communities are growing in both buying power and political influence, sidelining our voices risks failing to capture the complexity of the issues that matter to millions of Americans.”

The AAJA said they met with NBCUniversal executives on Monday “to better understand” the cancellations and discuss “how the network intends to uphold its responsibility to provide fair and representative coverage.” They encouraged the network to ensure that diversity and AAPI voices remain a central focus in its editorial and programming decisions.”

While Phang’s show has been canceled, she will remain at MSNBC as a legal correspondent. She will not have an anchor slot.