'Fire Country' Star Stephanie Arcila on Gabriela's Emotional Roller Coaster in Season Finale (Exclusive)

Fire Country Season 1 finale spoilers ahead. The season finale of Fire Country was not a fun one for fans as Bode (Max Thieriot) is back in prison instead of returning home. This was a big blow to his family and loved ones, specifically to Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila), who was really upset to see Bode admit to using drugs despite telling her that he was clean. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Arcila who shared her reaction to the unexpected twist.

"Ooh, Gabriela has been tested in all the ways," Arcial exclusively told PopCulture.com. "I was sad for Gabriela, but she's in a growing phase and she's getting to know herself in these new circumstances and because her whole life was just diving. She's having an emotional maturity boot camp."

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov)

Fans are now wondering where Gabriella goes from here since she was ready to start a relationship with Bode. This makes the start of Season 2 interesting because there are likely going to be some big changes with Gabriella since she has moved on from diving and is all about being a firefighter. But does she continue to stay by Bode's side or does she move on from him?

"I think there's going to be a big shift in Gabriela Season 2. I don't know what the writers are going to write, but I know just because of everything she has been through in such a short amount of time, it just forces you to grow up in a different way and get to know yourself in a different way," Arcila said. "So I know she will have a big shift. Now, will she fight for Bode? I'm sure she'll fight for the truth. I don't know where she's going to end up going, but I know that one thing she will fight for is the truth."

Fire Country Season 2 is slated to begin production in July, but that could be delayed due to the writer's strike. The cast and crew learned about the show's renewal in January, and Arcila was surprised to learn the news but wasn't at the same time.

"This is my first series regular in English," she stated. "So there I've had a lot of firsts of how things work and how things go. I definitely cried tears of joy as soon as I found out. I was surprised and I wasn't surprised. I was surprised because I don't like to expect things. I don't like to have expectations on things. But I wasn't surprised because I know how much love and how much hard work everyone has poured into it. And our audience gets to see that, all these beautiful stories that we portray that are human, that humanize our characters."