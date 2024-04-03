'Fire Country' Star Max Thieriot Teases Ambulance Crash Aftermath: 'It's An Emotional Rollercoaster' (Exclusive)

After being on hiatus for multiple weeks, Fire Country is finally coming back this Friday, and Max Thieriot spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect following the cliffhanger in the previous episode. Season 2, Episode 4, "Too Many Unknowns," ended with Bode and Kara in an ambulance on the way to the hospital but it ends up crashing. Fans were left wondering what happened as the screen cut to black.

Now with the series finally returning this week, the new episode, "This Storm Will Pass," could go in multiple directions. Luckily, Thieriot promises that "people won't be having to wait very long to find out who was affected in the crash, what happened to who, and everyone's current well-being." He continued, "It is a journey throughout the episode, but that being said, you're thrust right into it. So, I think it's an emotional rollercoaster throughout. It's super heightened and exhausting and emotionally draining, but also there's a lot of excitement throughout as well. It's just a lot, as far as everything that's going on in the ambulance, but I know everyone's big question that they're asking is, what happened to who? And we're going to find that out right away."

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

With a show like Fire Country, the outcome could go either way. While it is nice that fans won't have to wait very long to see what happens, it's hard to tell if that's a good thing or a bad thing. Given the fact that Jake wants to propose to Kara, there's a very good chance something could happen to her. However, Bode isn't completely out of the woods either. Even if neither of them dies, the aftermath will still surely be excruciating for recovery, both physical and mental.

Meanwhile, at the same time as the ambulance crash, the Station 42 and Three Rock crews will be dealing with a fire tornado. Following the wildfire they previously dealt with, it seems the punches just won't stop coming. There is no telling how this new episode will turn out, but fans may want to prepare themselves for the worst just to be sure. Tune in to a new episode of Fire Country this Friday, Apr. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens.