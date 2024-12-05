‘Fire Country’: Sharon Tries to Get Gabriela to Open Up (Exclusive Clip)

After being off last week due to Blue Bloods, Fire Country is back this Friday, and in an exclusive sneak peek for PopCulture.com, things are getting tense between Gabriela and Sharon. In “False Alarm,” Station 42 responds to a false alarm call “that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation.” Also on the books is Gabriela’s continuing bad behavior and now it seems to be getting in the way.

In the exclusive clip, Sharon drops off Gabriela’s driver’s license, courtesy of Captain Casey from when they were drinking together. On top of the overworking and drinking, Gabriela also had a nasty cut on her back from when she was at the climbing gym. As Sharon tends to the cut, she also tries to get Gabriela to open up about her attitude and what has been going on with her lately, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

Since the wedding, Gabriela has not been acting like herself. She’s also been living in a trailer, refusing to talk to her dad and really anyone about what’s been bothering her. Gabriela throwing herself into her job and occasionally alcohol and sex may not be the greatest medicine, and it seems like she’s not getting any better. Sharon is trying her hardest to get through to her, but she might have to try other methods.

It’s hard to predict how this will go and if Gabriela will ever come around. She’s been through a lot this season already, and some of her best relationships are now on opposite ends. It can really affect someone. Sharon, meanwhile, is no stranger with dealing with bad behavior. If anyone can get through to Gabriela, it’s her.

Meanwhile, that hostage situation will definitely be nerve-wracking, as if Fire Country is a calm series. Friday’s episode is going to be an intense one, as per usual, for different reasons, and there is no predicting just how it will all turn out. Fans will want to tune in this Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see how everything goes with Gabriela and the hostage situation. There’s a lot to look forward to in these final episodes before the show goes on a brief break for the holidays. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.