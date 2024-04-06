Big 'Fire Country' Death Sparks Heartbreaking Reactions From CBS Viewers

Last night's Fire Country saw the death of Sabina Gadecki's Cara following the ambulance crash, and fans are heartbroken. Season 2, Episode 5, "This Storm Will Pass," saw the immediate aftermath of the cliffhanger, which saw Bode, Cara, and Diego on the way to the hospital until the ambulance they're in crashes. While the three of them seemed fine, it was soon discovered that Cara got the brunt of the crash, and she later died.

Many fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their frustrations and all of their emotions. While some were upset with how it happened, others were simply broken up over it. Many are also thinking about the aftermath, most notably how Bode and Jake will handle it, along with Cara's daughter Genevieve. All in all, the episode was heartbreaking, and just thinking about it again makes me tear up. Other viewers are no different.