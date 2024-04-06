Big 'Fire Country' Death Sparks Heartbreaking Reactions From CBS Viewers
The latest episode of 'Fire Country' killed off a beloved character.
Last night's Fire Country saw the death of Sabina Gadecki's Cara following the ambulance crash, and fans are heartbroken. Season 2, Episode 5, "This Storm Will Pass," saw the immediate aftermath of the cliffhanger, which saw Bode, Cara, and Diego on the way to the hospital until the ambulance they're in crashes. While the three of them seemed fine, it was soon discovered that Cara got the brunt of the crash, and she later died.
Many fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their frustrations and all of their emotions. While some were upset with how it happened, others were simply broken up over it. Many are also thinking about the aftermath, most notably how Bode and Jake will handle it, along with Cara's daughter Genevieve. All in all, the episode was heartbreaking, and just thinking about it again makes me tear up. Other viewers are no different.
'Fire Country' is Always Breaking Hearts
'Fire Country' is Always Breaking Hearts

One fan wrote, "Why does fire country always have to break your heart." Another shared, "up watching Fire Country and i am being traumatized yet again by television [loudly crying face emoji] cara please!!!!!"
Cara's Death Broke People
Cara's Death Broke People

"The last episode of Fire Country destroyed me [loudly crying face emoji] it was such a big, beautiful but sad episode [loudly crying face emoji]," one fan expressed. "I'm so emotional [loudly crying face emoji] poor Cara [broken heart emoji x2] I get that her death moves all the storylines forward but I really liked her, so I will miss her."
Some Fans Don't Know How to Feel
Some Fans Don't Know How to Feel

"I'm indifferent about that character death. I hate it for Jake and Genevieve," one fan admitted. "Genevieve been through so much. Now the writers better make Bodie her father if not that's another level of trauma for a kid that's been through a lot of trauma."
It's a True Tragedy
It's a True Tragedy

One fan wondered, "Oh why did that have to happen man." Another fan reacted, "So tragic but also such a brilliant episode and the cinematography...... the cinematography was NEXT level!!! So beautiful. Tragically beautiful."
Fans Can't Get Over How Close Jake Was to Happiness
Fans Can't Get Over How Close Jake Was to Happiness

"The writers hate Jake or something???" one fan questioned. "Give Jake a crumb of happiness challenge (impossible)," another fan shared.
Other 'Fire Country' Fans are Rightfully Upset
Other 'Fire Country' Fans are Rightfully Upset

One fan wrote, "There was no reason to kill Cara writers why??? [broken heart emoji]" Another vocalized, "That is f---ed up! What about Gen? She already lost the parents that raised her and what if Bode isn't her dad do they have to find the real one and give her to him?"