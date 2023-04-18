'Fire Country' Will Introduce More of Bode's Family

The first season of CBS' hot and successful new drama Fire Country is almost done, but there are still some surprises in store, including the introduction of more of Bode's family. Showrunner Tia Napolitano told TVLine that there will be new characters in the Leone family that will be coming on ahead of the upcoming second season, and star and EP Max Thieriot is more than excited about the endless possibilities of storylines.

"This is a small town, and Italian families are usually big families," Thieriot said. "So I think it will be exciting to see more Leones."

The additions to the Leone family will be interesting to see, as will be how they are like with Bode. The series has done a good job of focusing on Bode, Vince, and Sharon and their complicated relationships. This will be a great way to continue doing just that while also expanding the storylines a little further and digging deeper into what is most likely an even more complicated background.

More of Bode's family being introduced comes at an interesting time since he will soon be up for probation and possibly leaving the fire camp. Bode is already stressing about potentially being out in the world and maybe failing without the camp, it's highly likely his family coming will definitely add on to that stress. Plus, there's no telling what they know about what happened with Riley and what's going on with Bode or how they feel about the whole situation.

Bode's family will not be the only characters that are being introduced in the season's final episodes. In the most recent episode of the firefighter series, Once Upon a Time star Rebecca Mader was introduced as Manny's potential love interest who tried recruiting him to a private firefighting company. We will also get introduced to a swimmer who knows Gabriela, and there will most definitely be yet another love triangle with her and Bode just when the two are finally together.

How and when the extended Leone family will be coming into the picture is not yet known, but it sounds like Max Thieriot is pretty excited for what's to come, and that's enough validation. Hopefully, it doesn't create too much of a mess for Bode, Vince, or Sharon because the three of them have been through quite enough and could end the season on a good note. They deserve that much.