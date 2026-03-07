‘Fire Country’: Kevin and Leslie Alejandro on Working Together as a Married Couple (Exclusive)

Friday’s episode was a family affair for Kevin and Leslie Alejandro, and the two talked to PopCulture.com about what it was like.

While Kevin stars in the CBS firefighter drama and directed three episodes, Leslie has directed two episodes, including the latest one.

Friday’s episode, “Elite of the Elite,” marks Leslie’s second time directing Fire Country, having previously directed a Season 3 episode last year. And she said it’s “great” working with her husband and that it’s “so much fun.” She continued, “I had the honor to be able to shadow and direct him as well on a different show, and then also in Season 2 on this show. And we also have a production company that we do things outside of the show, so we know how to work together.”

“And we’re learning how to work together,” Leslie shared. “We’re learning that what we do know is that we love this creative process extremely, coming from development all the way to the end of producing all of it. And so, trying to communicate, making sure that we communicate and also make sure that we are heard, that each side is being heard, to create the best version of what we are putting out there is important to us.”

Kevin, who portrays Battalion Chief Manny Perez, echoed the sentiment, saying that as they learn how to work together, they’re also creating a “healthy environment of collaboration.” And from his perspective, he’s able to take a step back when she’s directing and understanding to stay in his lane.

“But because I am so heavily involved in the show, as a director and also being number two, a little bit of the producing sort of brain kicks in as well,” he said. “So it’s really cool to be able to step back and know that we have this history and this ability to tell stories, and knowing that I don’t have to say anything. I can step back and stay in my lane as an actor and understand direction and have full 100% confidence that she knows what she’s doing. That I don’t have to question it.”

“He’s been really great with not trying to step on my toes or try to put in his two cents or whatnot. And like you said, just kinda letting me do my thing,” Leslie added. “Because even though we are both directors, we are definitely very different directors. The way that we prep, the way that we direct on set, the way that we communicate with both the actors and the crew. We have very, very different styles. So, he’s wonderful at just letting me do my thing when I’m on that set, so that there’s no change with everybody else. And to tell you the truth also, last year, I only had one day with him, and it was the very first day.”

Kevin confirmed there’s a lot of preparation that goes into directing, noting he has to have a plan for everything and everyone involved. And when the first “Action” is called, people on set should know their director has done “their due diligence.”

“So it’s important, in my opinion, not to question that plan and help that person succeed,” he continued. “And our entire crew has been doing this long enough. We have the best crew that I’ve ever worked with, and they all understand that. So I love the fact that Joan [Rater] and Tony [Phelan], our co-creators, are very adamant about pushing new talent, new directors, and new writers, and new crew members to come in and be like, ‘This is a world that’s safe for you to come in and fail and learn from that to succeed in your next one.’ And that’s one of the most beautiful things, other than what we present on screen to our audience, that I love about our show is that it’s a genuine learning environment that has been created for all of us to grow and feel safe doing that.”

Leslie doubled down on the “wonderful support” that is on the set. “I mean, regardless of who they give a shot to, they also don’t just give a shot to anybody,” she said. “You have to prove that they have to trust that they know what you’re doing in order to even put you in that position, because it’s a lot.”

Kevin noted that their “production is very hard to do” and the elements of the weather makes it hard as well, “but we succeed.” Added Leslie, “It’s a big show. It’s a lot of work, and they’re very big scenes, and it’s a humongous crew, and with crazy locations.”

While it can be hard to work together as a couple, the Alejandros are making it work, even on a show as tough as Fire Country. It’s unknown when Leslie is set to direct again, but Fire Country has been renewed for Season 5, so there are plenty of chances for it to happen again and for them to continue to learn. For now, new episodes of Fire Country air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.