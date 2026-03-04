‘Fire Country’ Director Leslie Alejandro Teases Aftermath of Midseason Premiere and the ‘Consequences of Everything That Happened’ (Exclusive)

Fire Country is going to be dealing with the aftermath of the midseason premiere, and director Leslie Alejandro spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect.

In “Elite of the Elite,” airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater.”

Alejandro, wife of star Kevin Alejandro, directed Friday’s episode, which comes on the heels of the tense midseason premiere. It saw the fallout of the wildfire, and ended with Tyler confessing to being the Zabel Ridge arsonist. Alejandro said that the upcoming episode is “pretty much the aftermath of Episode 10 when it comes to the relationships and the consequences of everything that happened in Episode 10.”

Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Leslie Alejandro (Director). Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“So you’re gonna get to see these characters work out their differences, and not just the differences that were caused by everything that went on, but also just deep layers of differences that they’ve had in these personal differences in the relationships, and then how it affects their decisions and how they dealt with everything from the episode before,” she continued. “So it’ll be a lot of watching people work out… these scenes are genuine relationship issues that they all need to work out with each other. “

Between Tyler’s confession, Malcolm getting hurt, and much more in last week’s episode, Friday’s episode will certainly be a ride. With Bode wanting to move forward, but the leak about the arsonist getting out, there’s no telling what will happen, or how that will affect his performance. As Alejandro said, relationships will be tested, and it’s hard to predict what this could mean for everyone as the season continues.

Fire Country is unpredictable, and this season has continued to prove that. The midseason wildfire was as intense as ever, and definitely changed the course of the show moving forward. How much remains to be seen, but it sounds like fans will see some of these relationships come into play on Friday. Don’t miss a new episode of Fire Country airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available. There will be a lot to look forward to, and so much in store.