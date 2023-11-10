'Fear the Walking Dead': Victor and June Have Heated Confrontation (Exclusive Clip)

Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end, and things are getting intense with two characters. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Episode 10 of the final season, and it shows June (Jenna Elfman), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) confronting Victor (Colman Domingo) for capturing Troy's (Daniel Sharman) daughter. Victor says he has Troy's daughter because he believes that Troy won't attack the island if he knows she's there. June criticizes Victor for underestimating Troy while taking a shot at him for "playing" father to Klaus (Julian Grey).

The first six episodes of the final season aired from May 14 – June 18. The second half of Season 8 premiered on Oct. 22, and the series finale will air on Nov. 19. Notable characters such as Victor, Luciana (Danay García) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) made their Season 8 debuts when the show returned on Oct. 22. Madison (Kim Dickens) has been the focus of this season, and Morgan (Lennie James) appeared in the first six episodes before leaving the group so he could find Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). James has been with the series since the fourth season and has been part of The Walking Dead franchise since the first episode of The Walking Dead in 2010.

"We started with the theme of the end is in the beginning, and this is all about taking where a character started on Fear and seeing how that comes to full circle for them," Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told PopCulture.com. "And we'll see that happen for all of our characters in different ways. And that will include the return of some faces and characters that we haven't seen in a while. It'll include going to some places that we haven't seen in a while, including ones that we've previously seen elsewhere in the Walking Dead universe. And, of course, it's going to lead to the ultimate showdown between Madison (Kim Dickens) and Troy (Daniel Sharman) and the fate of Padre hanging in the balance."

Fear The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in 2015 and is the first spinoff show of The Walking Dead. The first three seasons served as a prequel to the original show while the remaining seasons run concurrently. Episode 10 of the final season premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.