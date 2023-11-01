'Fear the Walking Dead' Showrunners Detail Final Episodes of Series (Exclusive)

There are four more episodes until Fear the Walking Dead comes to an end. It has been an interesting ride for the show that launched on AMC in 2015, but how will The Walking Dead spinoff series end? PopCulture.com spoke to Fear The Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg who described what fans can expect from the series finale.

"We started with the theme of the end is in the beginning, and this is all about taking where a character started on Fear and seeing how that comes to full circle for them," Goldberg told PopCulture. "And we'll see that happen for all of our characters in different ways. And that will include the return of some faces and characters that we haven't seen in a while. It'll include going to some places that we haven't seen in a while, including ones that we've previously seen elsewhere in the Walking Dead universe. And, of course, it's going to lead to the ultimate showdown between Madison (Kim Dickens) and Troy (Daniel Sharman) and the fate of Padre hanging in the balance."

Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead premiered on May 14 with the first six episodes airing from that time to June 18. The final six episodes began airing on Oct. 22, and the finale is set to air on Nov. 19. The final six episodes focus on Madison battling Troy, who is looking to take over Padre. During the previous two episodes, a few series regulars made their Season 8 debuts, including Victor (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García) and Charlie (Alexa Nsenson).

"It was something that Ian and I knew was coming for a long time, and we told ourselves we were prepared for it," Chambliss said when asked about filming the last episodes. "We had had the time to plan how the narrative would unfold, but it was hard when we got to, especially the last couple episodes, and we were standing on set or we were in prep meetings with the crew and we said to ourselves, 'Wait a second, this is the last time we're going to go on this journey with these people.' And I think ultimately just made us be very grateful that we had the chance to work on a show like this. And not just because we're huge fans of the universe and of the characters, but because we were lucky enough to find really great partners in making this show from our writing staff to the wonderful cast that we work with, to the truly amazing crew we have who were always able to go above and beyond and make what on paper seemed like it should be impossible, possible."

"I can remember the very last day we shot, Ian and I were standing there and kind of pinching ourselves and saying like, 'Well, I can't believe we've been doing this for the last six years.' Who knows? Hopefully, we'll get lucky enough to work with so many great people again." New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.