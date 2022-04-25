'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Alexa Nisenson Talks Charlie's 'Teenage Experience' in Latest Episode (Exclusive)

✖

Episode 10 of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead aired on AMC Sunday night and showed Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) in a different light. With Charlie being a teenager, she got to experience something for the first time since appearing on the show, which is falling in love. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Nisenson talks about her experience of being featured in the episode and having a love interest.

"She has grown up so much," Nisenson exclusively told PopCulture. "She has matured a lot in the time we haven't seen her. We see Charlie go on a journey where she really gets to experience things that she never thought she would. She has grown up in this crazy world. I think getting to see her experience something that brings her some happiness is really amazing and something that's a normal, teenage experience."

Nisenson continued: "That was really fun for me, to get to play with as an actor. We see her come into her own, continue to grow up. I'll say this, I won't give too much away, but she meets someone who she goes on a journey with. Of course, she goes through some challenges as well, but there's some really sweet, special, sentimental moments in this episode that I'm excited for the fans to see."

Charlie and her love interest, Ali (Ashton Arbab) seem to be happy together. But that all changes when Ali is killed by Howard (Omid Abtahi) after learning about Ali's betrayal by not leaving Charlie at a radioactive building. Ali learned that she was trying to get into Victor Stand's (Colman Domingo) tower to infiltrate it for Morgan (Lennie James). Ali was one of the members of the tower, and Howard is Victor's, right-hand man.

And along with losing Ali, Charlie discovers that she has been diagnosed with terminal radiation sickness. For Niseson, filming the episode was something that was new to her. "Being on set for that episode felt like almost just an entirely different show in a lot of ways, because first of all, I think some of the locations we were filming in," she said. "We do film a scene in a bowling alley, that kind of stuff. We never get to film in those kinds of places. We're usually out in the wilderness. That was definitely so much fun." Fear the Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.