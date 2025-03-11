‘FBI’: Zeeko Zaki Teases ‘Little Action Movie’ as OA and His Girlfriend Find Themselves on Hijacked Train (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new FBI will take things to new heights for OA, and Zeeko Zaki spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect in the intense hour.

In “Hitched,” airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It sounds like it’s going to be an intense episode, and Zaki told PopCulture that it’s a “very different one.” He continued, “It’s super exciting. We get to shoot a little action movie. Me and my girlfriend go on vacation and things, of course, do not go smoothly whatsoever. The train is hijacked by a gang of villains, and we get to sort of shoot a different show for an episode, so I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Pictured (L-R): Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Comfort Clinton as Gemma Brooks. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Meanwhile, OA’s relationship with Comfort Clinton’s Gemma Brooks has really been growing since last season, whether that’s with a storyline centered on them or continuing it off-screen. Zaki says it’s “been very fun” exploring their relationship and this new side of OA.

“Again, it’s been really great to kinda get to do different things on the show because we’re now in Season 7,” he explained. “So any sort of different dynamic or different moment is very welcomed. And it’s been nice. I think a really cool part of our relationship is how sort of sturdy it is and how, just like with me and Maggie, we get to have these strong relationships that don’t affect the work. I’m not showing up at the crime scene stressed out from a fight or anything like that. So it’s been nice to have to be in this sort of healthy relationship and then kinda see where that goes. So it’s been a joy.”

There is no telling how the episode will go and what is exactly in store for OA and Gemma, but since it is FBI, it will surely be a roller coaster. Plus, knowing that this will be like an action movie just raises all expectations. Fans will want to tune in to a new episode of FBI, “Hitched,” tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.