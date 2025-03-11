‘FBI’: Troubles Amount as OA and Gemma’s Train is Overtaken by Hijackers (Exclusive Clip)

Tonight’s new FBI will see some trouble for OA and Gemma, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Hitched,” airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe.”

In the exclusive clip, OA and Gemma are merely enjoying their time when OA notices a passenger with a gun looking awfully suspicious as he’s pacing around, and he senses that something’s wrong. Having been with OA for a bit now, Gemma can tell by his expression that something’s up. And unfortunately, the instincts prove to be right when the passenger and his buddy pull up masks and their guns after the train misses a stop.

This looks to be the start of what will most certainly be a very intense episode, and there is no telling how it will all go down. It’s hard to predict what OA will do from the train, but it sounds like the team, of course, will be on it. This episode can really go in any direction, and no one is safe. It should be entertaining to see what happens, though, no matter how nerve-wracking it might be. Whatever the case may be, this won’t be a quiet episode.

Meanwhile, FBI seems to be raising the bar each episode and even seven seasons in, it stays unpredictable and filled with all the action. It’s always nerve-wracking whenever there’s a big case, but it’s even more nerve-wracking when an agent is involved. Even though Gemma is in good hands with OA, there’s only so much he’ll be able to do on the train.

This will surely be an episode that fans will not want to miss out on because it already seems like it will be an intense episode. Make sure to watch the sneak peek from “Hitched” above and check out the new episode of FBI tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by a new episode of FBI: International. All episodes of FBI are streaming on Paramount+, with new ones streaming on Wednesdays. There are still a good chunk of episodes left to look forward to for Season 7, and if it’s anything like the new one tonight, viewers will want to prepare themselves.