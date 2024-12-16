‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Previews ‘Exciting’ and ‘Emotionally Heavy’ Fall Finale for OA (Exclusive)

This week’s FBI is the fall finale and Zeeko Zaki told PopCulture.com what to expect with the OA-centered storyline. In “Riptide,” three customs officers are shot dead in a cargo heist, so the team “entrusts OA’s old army buddy Clay to help determine if it was an inside job.” Zaki shared that the episode starts off with the heist, and “there’s another group of criminals that get to come into the picture and throw that one for a loop. And then I get to team up with my buddy, Clay, that we got to meet in Episodes 2 and 3. And there’s, of course, some more twists and turns in that, but it’s a really exciting, emotionally heavy one for OA, and it’s definitely gonna be one you don’t wanna miss.”

As Zaki said, fans had met Guy Lockard’s Clay earlier in the season, and Clay was later made OA’s CI. The series has been gradually digging deeper into the FBI agent’s army background, and Zaki said it’s “so fun when they get when they bring in characters to play in the personal storyline. Because, at this point, we work so much that most of my friends are here anyway.” He praised his dynamic with Lockard as it was “really fun to play with him. I love the dynamic. I love our chemistry. And a lot of the scenes that we got to shoot, especially in Episode 3, we’re on our rooftop, at a pool, in Aston Martin. Like, it’s been really fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Guy Lockard as Clay Voss and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Considering it is the fall finale of FBI, fans can only expect there to be some intense action that will very likely have an effect on the remainder of the season. Zaki threw out the question of, “Will OA’s best friend come between him and his partner or not?” What that will look like and how Clay could or could not be getting in the way of OA’s partnership with Maggie and his overall job will be interesting to see.

There will be a lot to look forward to when the fall finale of FBI airs, and there is no telling how it will all go down. Luckily, it won’t be long until fans find out what happens because the new episode airs tomorrow, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the fall finales of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.