‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Previews ‘Intense’ Two-Hour Fall Finale With ‘Personal Complications’ for Jubal (Exclusive)

FBI is ending the first half of Season 8 with a big two-parter, and Jeremy Sisto spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect.

In the back-to-back episodes “Lone Wolf” and “Wolf Pack,” airing on Monday beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “The team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk.”

While the team will be prepping for the holidays, Sisto shared that this is “not your usual family get-together, holiday special that you might get from other shows.” So don’t expect any Christmas carols or opening up presents, but there will probably still be a surprise or two that will definitely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Pictured: Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

As for what the team will be dealing with, the actor revealed, “We have some characters that are kind of extremists that are trying to affect the world in a negative way. This is a radical accelerationist movement, and they want to reset society because it’s gone so rotten. And they have a pretty intense plan. Part of it is disrupting self and the Internet, which is extremely frustrating for anyone, but definitely the agents.”

Meanwhile, Sisto admitted that there will be “some personal complications that come into the midst” for his character, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, that “further accelerate the sort of unique nature of this episode.” He continued, “But also, our team put a lot into it to make it really exciting, feel really big, feel really scary, and reflective of some horrible times, and also it sets up some amazing heroic moments. All in all, I think it’s definitely gonna be worth its two hours.”

FBI is known for being unpredictable, and if the first half of this season is any indication, it’s that anything is possible. Plus, with this being the fall finale, two hours at that, there’s no telling if it will set up what’s to come in the New Year. There’s only one way to find out how it all goes down, and that’s by watching FBI on Monday with back-to-back episodes for the fall finale beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.